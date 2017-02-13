× Local families desperate for good news after Seattle-based fishing vessel vanishes in Bering Sea

SEATTLE, Wash. – The United States Coast Guard is frantically searching the Bering Sea for six men who are missing after their crab boat vanished on Saturday.

The Seattle-based boat Destination’s emergency beacon was found over the weekend near some of the boat’s life rings and a small oil slick.

A Kitsap County woman said her husband is one of those missing men. Gail O’Grady is beside herself with worry over her missing husband, Larry.

“He was one of the best men I ever met,” she said. “He’s got a lot of sad friends. I’ve not seen so many men cry.”

Gail O’Grady said her husband Larry has been a fisherman in Alaska for decades. She got word the Destiny went down Saturday morning, now she’s hoping for a miracle.

“It’s like the nest time the phone rings we’re going to find out they’re fine and they’re at a pier at a port,” she said.

The 95-foot-long Destination was traveling from Dutch Harbor to St. Paul Island in the Bering Sea to fish crab when its emergency beacon went off Saturday morning.

Since then, fishing boats and the U.S. Coast Guard have recovered some of the Destination’s nets, buoys and its beacon near an oil slick.

“He was one of the best,” said Gail. “II didn’t know anybody who didn’t meet him and like him. He always had a smile on his face and he always wanted to do the best he could.”

Flower bouquets are being left at the Seattle Fisherman’s Memorial where dozens of plaques honor fishermen already lost at sea.

“It’s a treacherous area, it has its moments,” said former fisherman Jim Wells.

Wells said he used to fish for crab off Alaska’s coast and he remembers how dangerous the work was and how unforgiving the icy waters can be.

“You try to do everything you can to mitigate that, checking things, like I said you get complacent and you get tired and stuff happens,” he said.

Meanwhile Gail is holding onto hope for her husband Larry and the five other men missing at sea.

“When you leave someone you have to let them know how much you love them and can’t wait to see them again,” she said.

The Coast Guard is spearheading the search both on the water and from the air but so far there hasn’t been any new sightings of debris.