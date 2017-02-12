Senior Dog Looking for a New Home #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- If you're looking for a new best friend, you might start by looking at puppies. But we have found a senior dog that has just as much energy and the best part, he's already potty trained.

Meet Corky! He is a 12-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "Why Not Me Pets" campaign to help him find a new home.

Helen Anne Gately, the found and director of 'Saving our Seniors' told us that Jack Russells have been known to live up to 18 years old and that Corky still has a lot of life left in him.

This past summer, Corky's previous owner became ill and could no longer care for him. Now he lives at a foster home, set up by the group 'Saving our Seniors.'

Corky lived with elderly people his whole life, so he didn't really get to socialize like a normal dog would. That means if you do plan on adopting him, he will have to be the only animal in his new home.

People who are taking care of Corky now, said he is easy to train and ready to learn. He loves to show off his smarts by learning new tricks and even solving puzzles.

He is an energetic companion who loves squeaky toys and loves playing fetch, especially with his person. Corky is in good health for his age. He does have a history of seizures which is managed with daily medication. But 'Saving our Seniors' said it is very affordable.

If you're interested in adopting Corky, you can contact 'Saving our Seniors' by email at dog.sos@yahoo.com. Or you can tell them directly by calling (206) 992-3942.

You can even check out their Facebook page to see more pictures of Corky.