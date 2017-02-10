× DNR details landslide risk after snow, rain storms

BOTHELL, Wash. – State officials warm most of Puget Sound region is at risk for landslides after this week’s nasty winter storms.

A new map from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources shows parts of King, Pierce and Thurston counties are at an extreme risk.

A slide in Bothell on Thursday has forced the city to shut down portions of 112th Place and 108th Avenue for the rest of the weekend because the hillside is too unstable.

And over the next few days DNR officials said homeowners should play close attention to what’s happening on their properties.

Thursday’s thaw and heavy rainfall triggered landslides across Western Washington. The nasty weather also forced road closures in Seattle, Puyallup and Mason County.

DNR said Washington is the most slide-prone state in the country, and there is still enough water soaking the ground to push the landslide risk into the extreme category.

“We live in a pretty steep part of the world and we get a lot of rain,” said Joe Smillie with DNR.

Officials said sometimes there are signs that show a landslide might be coming. Homeowners should look for trees tilting over, especially on slopes. Also, cracks in yards, driveways or foundations could be a sign of an impending slide.

“Also if your windows or doors stick that is a sign that a slide may be putting pressure on your house,” said Smillie.

The City of Bothell said crews will re-assess the road closure on Monday.