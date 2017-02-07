Tacoma man accused of trying to trade pot for food stamps

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma man has been charged with trying to trade marijuana for food stamps through a Craigslist ad while on work-release from prison.

The News Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2kG4DPU ) Tuesday that the 28-year-old suspect was charged last week with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana by a prisoner and trafficking in food coupons.

Court documents say police were alerted to the suspect’s online advertisement by a state Department of Social and Health Services investigator.

An officer then arranged a deal with the suspect to trade 2 ounces of pot for about $500 in food stamps.

The suspect was arrested when he met with the officer at a store parking lot.

According to data from the department, fraudulent use of food benefits costs the state $11 million a year.