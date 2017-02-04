Polar Plunge raises $107,000 for Special Olympics athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Nearly 500 plungers, including 200 regional police officers, the Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline, and even Q13 News anchor David Rose braved the frigid waters at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park Saturday in support of Special Olympics Washington.

The annual fundraiser raised $107,000.

The Polar Plunge series is one of the efforts organized by local law enforcement agencies throughout the state in support of Special Olympics Washington.

There are seven Polar Plunge events this year:

KENNEWICK - January 21st

SEATTLE - February 4th

WENATCHEE - February 11th

SPOKANE - February 18th

TACOMA February 25th

ANACORTES March 11th

REDMOND March 18th

For more information and to register for the events head to www.polarplungewa.org