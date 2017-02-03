× Iranian baby will be allowed into U.S. for life-saving heart surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says an Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump’s order will now be allowed to travel to New York for the emergency procedure.

Last month, Iranian doctors in Tehran told baby Fatemeh’s family that the 4-month-old has structural abnormalities and two holes in her heart, but they lack the resources to treat the infant.