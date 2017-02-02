× Boil water notice issued for 200 Bellevue residents

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two hundred Bellevue residents are being told to boil their water until further notice due to a water main break.

Residents living between 172nd Place NE and 176th Place NE are being told to boil their water due to a loss of water pressure caused by the break. Officials say the loss of pressure may have allowed contaminants to enter the system.

All affected residents will be notified by officials.

Any water used for cooking, drinking, cleaning dishes or brushing teeth should be boiled, officials said.

The notice may last up to 48 hours.

Bellevue customers with questions are urged to contact Bellevue Utilities at 425-452-7840.