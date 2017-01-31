Again? Storm watch issued for Portland area for snow, ice, high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a winter storm watch for the Portland area for Thursday evening into Friday.

The Oregonian reports (https://goo.gl/pdjLAJ ) another round of snow and freezing rain is expected to arrive in Portland as wet, low-pressure systems from the south collide with a cold system from the north.

The weather service says up to two inches of snow could accumulate in the city by Friday before the snow becomes freezing rain. Meteorologist Gerald Macke says between a quarter inch and a half inch of ice could accumulate Friday.

He says rain and higher temperatures over the weekend will clear accumulated ice before next week.

Weather officials have also issued a wind advisory for the Portland area from 4 a.m. Wednesday to early Friday morning.