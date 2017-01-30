× Sunny skies, freezing temperatures in the forecast the next few days

SEATTLE – Don’t put away your heavy coat quite yet.

A chilly breeze will blow into Western Washington on Monday night, bringing below-freezing low temperatures for much of the week, Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

Lows are expected to hit 29 on Tuesday and 28 on Wednesday before creepy back up to 33 on Thursday.

There is a slight chance of drizzle Monday night, but sunny skies are expected otherwise until Friday.

Rain is in the forecast for the weekend, including an 80 percent chance on Super Bowl Sunday.