Federal Way UFO mystery (likely) solved

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Yes, the truth is out there.

In Federal Way, at least.

Q13 News received multiple viewer videos around 7 p.m. Sunday of unidentified flying objects in the sky over Federal Way. All the videos appeared to show two or three bright lights in the sky, drifting in a slow manner.

"That's definitely not a plane," one person said in a video sent to Q13 News.

One viewer, Sharlene Davis, said she saw seven lights in the sky. Initially, no one could identify what they were seeing.

Just as interests were piqued in the newsroom, one viewer chimed in with the likely answer: the lights in the sky were released paper lanterns to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The Chinese New Year is an important Chinese festival celebrating the turn of the lunisolar calendar. Saturday marked the first day of the "Year of the Rooster."