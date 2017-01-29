× 5 reportedly killed in shooting at Quebec mosque

TORONTO — Quebec City Police have confirmed via Twitter a shooting at a mosque.

The shooting left people dead and wounded, the department said. The president of the Quebec City mosque says five have died in the shooting.

Two people have been arrested and the investigation continues, the department said.

Canada’s leaders condemned the attack on social media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences in both French and English.

“Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.”

The Canadian province’s premier, Philippe Couillard, said Quebec would support Muslims.

“Let’s unite against violence,” the post reads. “We stand in solidarity with the Muslim people of Quebec.”

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.