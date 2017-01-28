× Man arrested following drive-by shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was arrested early Saturday morning and two handguns were recovered from the scene following a shooting and police chase in South Seattle, police say.

Just before 2:30 a.m., an officer witnessed shots being fired from a white Mercedes on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Orcas Street.

The officer pursued the car as it drove away. The pursuit ended when the Mercedes crashed at Rainier Avenue South and South Holden.

Police say both the driver and male passenger fled from the car.

Officers quickly caught and arrested the driver, the passenger was able to get away.

A handgun was recovered at Rainier Avenue South and South Orcas, and another handgun was found inside the crashed Mercedes.

The driver was later booked into the King County Jail for drive-by shooting and eluding.

The Gang Unit will continue to follow up on this incident.