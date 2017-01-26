× Woman hit by vehicle, suffers serious injuries in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle.

Seattle police tweeted around 8 a.m. that a woman was hit near the intersection of NE 65th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

Veh/pedestrian injury collision investigation at NE 65/Roosevelt. Female taken to HMC with serious injuries. Will update soon — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 26, 2017

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. King County Metro rerouted multiple buses in the area.

Transit Alert – Route 45 is rerouted off of Roosevelt Way NE & 12 Av NE between NE 65 St & NE Ravanna Blvd, due to an earlier blockage. — King County Metro (@kcmetrobus) January 26, 2017

Transit Alert – Rt 64 is rerouted off NE 65 St & Roosevelt Wy NE. Use stops on NE 65 St east of 12 Av NE or on 8 Av NE south of NE 65 St. — King County Metro (@kcmetrobus) January 26, 2017

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.