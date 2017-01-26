Woman hit by vehicle, suffers serious injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle.
Seattle police tweeted around 8 a.m. that a woman was hit near the intersection of NE 65th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known. King County Metro rerouted multiple buses in the area.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.