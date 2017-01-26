VIDEO: Police arrest 14 people in Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say 14 people were arrested Wednesday in connection with protests around Portland against police tactics used Friday during an anti-President Donald Trump demonstration.

Portland police said officers arrested six people downtown earlier in the afternoon after protesters were blocking traffic. Police then tweeted that five more people were arrested on the city’s lower east side. They later said the total number of arrests had reached 14, including two juveniles.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that protesters in small groups were moving around to different areas of the city and at one point were on the Steel Bridge chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets.”

Jacob Bureros, an activist with Direct Action Alliance and one of the organizers of Friday’s protest, called the plan a response to police shooting tear gas, flash-bang and sting-ball grenades at protesters.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said police were aware of potential Wednesday events and were “preparing accordingly for a variety of scenarios.”