3-alarm fire displaces dozens in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – The massive structure fire that broke out in Snohomish County was still smoldering Thursday afternoon.

An assisted living home under construction caught fire around 9:30 Wednesday night along Scriber Lake Road.

Two firefighters injured battling the blaze have been released from the hospital.

Police said the fire was so destructive they will be getting help from the ATF to determine the case.

The searing heat, smoke and water severely damaged several apartment buildings directly behind the fire. Lynnwood Fire officials said 36 units are now uninhabitable.

“I don’t know,” said resident Van Chung, “I don’t know what to do.”

Chung is one of dozens of families displaced by the massive fire that torched the Reserve at Scriver Creek Senior Apartment Complex.

“We don’t have renter’s insurance and we lost everything,” said displaced resident Abigail Dockter.

Her building is one of several apartments directly behind the fire that suffered severe damage.

“It’s really hard right now but we’re coping now,” she said.

Dockter’s building looks fine on the front, but the other side where the walls faced the fire is severely damaged. The intense heat busted out windows and melted siding. So far nobody has been allowed to go back inside to see what is left.

“We don’t know what we have. We’re just happy we got out with our lives,” said Chung.

Several witnesses said neighbors began banging on doors to alert people of the danger.

The massive fire triggered a 3-alarm response and burned for hours. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but are now recovering at home.

Denise Cunningham says she was able to grab her wheelchair and her medications last night, now he’s grateful she got out uninjured.

“I think those angels for once again coming for my rescue,” she said.

The Red Cross provided emergency to approximately 150 people Wednesday night.

Power is also out to about 50 nearby customers. Utility crews can’t get to some poles because firefighters are still out here putting out hot spots.