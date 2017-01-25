Jose Aguilar: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect wanted in Everett; woman paralyzed by bullet



WANTED IN EVERETT —

Everett Police detectives are asking the public to help locate a man suspected of shooting a woman in the back — paralyzing her from the waist down.

Detectives say 23 year-old Jose Aguilar is known to local law enforcement and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Everett Police say another suspect in the case, who has been arrested, drove the victim to a parking lot where Aguilar showed up in another car, got out and shot the victim as she tried running away.

Detectives say the second suspect who’d driven her to the parking lot, drove her to the hospital, dropped her off and drove off.

Police say a witness told detectives Aguilar shot the victim because she stole over $2,000 of heroin from him, but the woman denies stealing any drugs.

If you know where he’s hiding, submit it to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also send an anonymous tip through http://www.P3Tips.com.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.