Seahawks' Doug Baldwin added to Pro Bowl roster for first time

SEATTLE – Make that seven Seattle Seahawks in the Pro Bowl.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was added to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster on Monday, giving the team a franchise-record-tying seven players who earned the honor this year.

It will be Baldwin’s first Pro Bowl.

The team announced the addition on Twitter on Monday, saying Baldwin will replace the Arizona Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald.

#Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin is headed to the Pro Bowl, replacing Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald on the NFC roster: https://t.co/YWZL6pqqXz — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 23, 2017

Fitzgerald can’t play because he’s injured.

Last week, linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Jimmy Graham were added to the team as well.

They joined Bobby Wagner, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman.

Tyler Locket was also named to the second-team as a returner, but won’t be able to play after breaking his leg during the regular season.

The Seahawks also had seven players on the roster in 1984, 2005, 2014 and 2015.