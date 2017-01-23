× Puget Sound returns to drier weather with close to average temperatures

SEATTLE — It’s going to be a while before our next significant chance of rain.

Western Washington is returning to a much drier weather pattern this week. Q13 Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says to expect cool mornings in the mid 30s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We'll see low clouds in the morning. We start the week out cloudy with more sunshine by Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning may present light drizzle or a brief shower, otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

Friday and Saturday, partly to mostly sunny with warmer highs near 50°.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says we could expect a few areas of light rain Sunday afternoon.