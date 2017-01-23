× Ex-Bellevue coach Butch Goncharoff accepts job at Cedar Park Christian

BOTHELL, Wash. – Former Bellevue High football coach Butch Goncharoff confirmed to Q13 News on Monday that he’s accepted a job coaching at Cedar Park Christian.

Goncharoff was removed from his job last year after an independent investigation found Bellevue violated numerous WIAA rules on its way to becoming the most successful program in the state.

Bellevue first said it planned to fire Goncharoff, but ended up placing him on paid leave amid much legal wrangling.

Bellevue won 11 state titles in Goncharoff’s 16 seasons as head coach, running up a 193-14 record.

Goncharoff takes over for Bill Marsh, who coached the Eagles for three seasons.