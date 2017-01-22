× Kim Wyman to pay $10,000 over campaign finance violations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has agreed to pay a little more than $10,000 over campaign finance reporting violations.

The state Attorney General’s Office says a Thurston County Superior Court judge on Friday approved a $3,950 penalty against Wyman and her campaign, with half suspended as long as no further violations occur for the next four years. Wyman will also pay $8,140 in investigation costs and legal fees.

Wyman self-reported some of the violations to the Public Disclosure Commission last May. The commission found she filed 11 finance reports, covering the campaign’s activity in April, 10 days late. Investigators also found similar violations by the campaign from 2013 to 2016.

The Attorney General’s Office says Attorney General Bob Ferguson was screened from involvement in the case.