Have you seen this cloud before? Did you know it’s actually caused by airplanes?

Sydnee Hanson snapped this pic over the weekend with the question, what kind of cloud formation is this?

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says it’s a “hole punch cloud.” It’s formed when airplanes drop through the Altocumulus cloud or middle cloud deck.

Kelley says the inside part of the hole is a cirrus cloud that forms from the plane’s hot exhaust making contact with the cloud.