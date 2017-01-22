Body cam video shows Spokane officer pull woman from burning car

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane officer is credited with saving a woman’s life after she became trapped in her burning car. The heart-pounding incident was captured on the officer’s body camera.

Spokane police released the video Saturday night. It shows Officer Tim Schwering hit the driver’s side window repeatedly in an attempt to break it and grab the woman inside the car.

Police were dispatched about 10 p.m. Friday to a report of a woman trapped inside a burning car on Spokane's north side. 911 operators told the woman to kick out the windows but she couldn't.

Authorities say Officer Schwering arrived on the scene before fire crews.

He managed to break a hole in the window with his baton, but couldn't unlock the door. So he reached in and pull the entire driver’s side window out, then grabbed the woman and pulled her through the window.

A neighbor from a nearby house also assisted in the rescue efforts.

Officer Schwering was treated and released from a hospital for symptoms related to smoke inhalation.

The woman was treated and released at the scene.

The neighbor who assisted received a minor cut from the broken driver’s side window.

"Once fire crews arrived on scene, they found the engine compartment fully involved with fire, fire venting to both wheel wells. The grille shell and bumper had melted away and were effectively burning puddles beneath vehicle," Spokane police said in a release.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.