× Man shot, with possible life threatening injury, when violence erupts during protest at UW campus

SEATTLE — Violence erupted at the University of Washington Friday night as protesters opposed to a right-wing speaker at the campus and his supporters clashed. Bricks, firecrackers and paint were thrown at officers and others — and then a gunshot rang out.

A man in the crowd crumpled to the ground. Police said they were working to remove one person with “a suspected gunshot wound to abdomen” from the crowd. Seattle Fire Department confirmed an adult male was shot and had a “possible life threatening injury”; he was rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered at the UW campus to oppose the speaking engagement there by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. Tensions grew as masked protesters attempted to block the doors to the building where Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak, and others who had wanted to attend the speech.

Fights also broke out between the protesters and Yiannopoulos’ supporters. Police in riot gear moved in when the violence erupted.

Tensions grew further as anti-Trump protesters who had been marching through Seattle’s streets earlier in the night showed up at the UW campus to join with the other anti-Milo group.

Milo’s speech went on at the UW about an hour later than scheduled, but then Seattle police said the protesters outside “throwing bricks, other items at officers,” the police tweeted. This was before they announced a person had been shot.

Earlier, Q13 News reporter Steve Kiggins said that it appeared that police had detained a few of the protesters, who were chanting "USA, no Trump, no KKK, no Fascists" and who were trying to block the doors to the UW building where Yiannopoulos was to speak.

His speech, originally set for 7 p.m., was pushed back until at least 8 p.m.

Yiannopoulos writes for the conservative Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones.

His speech at the University of California-Davis last Friday was canceled by its sponsors after protesters blocked access to the lecture hall.

University of Washington Police Department confirmed Thursday night that they saw a banner threatening violence against Yiannopoulos hanging from the Henry Art Gallery Bridge spanning 25th Avenue a couple of days ago, and they took it down and have it in evidence.