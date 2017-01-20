Kimberly Reedy: Woman who had to have surgery to remove hidden heroin — wanted in Spokane County

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

A woman who was hiding so much heroin inside of her that she had to have emergency surgery to get it out is wanted in Spokane County.

Kimberly Reedy is also accused of a separate drug bust where detectives say they found meth on her while booking her into jail.

Now, she has two felony warrants for her arrest after skipping court on both cases.

She’s 40 years old, 5’4” and weighs 170 pounds.

Detectives say she’s known to use the fake last names, “Layton” and “Holliday.”

If you know where she’s hiding, submit it to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also send an anonymous tip through http://www.P3Tips.com.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.