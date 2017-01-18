× Ice, fallen trees close 70-mile stretch of I-90 through Thursday morning

SEATTLE – Interstate 90 will be closed in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday and into Thursday morning due to unstable conditions.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials announced the closure Wednesday morning.

After assessment, conditions are substantially unstable on I-90 due to ice and fallen trees. Crews will reevaluate Thursday morning. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 18, 2017

I-90 is closed eastbound at milepost 34 near North Bend. The interstate is closed westbound at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, milepost 84 near Cle Elum and Milepost 70 near Easton.

The closures encompass a more than 70-mile stretch of roadway.

“Conditions are such that it is not safe in some areas for crews to do the work necessary to open the roadway,” WSDOT officials said. “Several trees, drifting snow and other debris are blocking the road in several locations. Crews will continue to monitor conditions and begin work when it is safe to do so.”

Officials will evaluate the road early Thursday morning for a possible reopening.

The full closure started around 2 a.m. Tuesday and was caused by ice and falling trees. Troopers responded to 67 collisions overnight.

I90 Pass still CLOSED -NCWA Trps responded to 67 collisions overnight. Rds have layers of snow, sleet & freezing rain on them. USE CAUTION! — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) January 18, 2017

Alternate routes include US 2 over Stevens Pass and US 12 over White Pass.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.

