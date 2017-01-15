× Hundreds in Seattle rally to save Obamacare

SEATTLE — Hundreds gathered Sunday in Seattle’s Westlake Park to push back against Republicans’ plans to end Obamacare.

Carrying signs and ready to chant, those in attendance listened to speakers such as freshman congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

“I will celebrate the movement that we right here are building to save our healthcare through our truth-telling, storytelling and for being specific and compelling,” Jayapal said to the crowd.

Many in the crowd told Q13 News photographers they not only wanted to save Obamacare, but also see the government "expand" healthcare. Some signs advocated for a single-payer healthcare system.

The demonstration was one of 70 taking place across the country Sunday.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, and replace it with a different plan almost simultaneously.