Trump says he will probably maintain ‘some’ Russia sanctions once he takes office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he will probably maintain some of the Obama administration’s recent sanctions against Russia, although he adds that he might do away with them if Russia works with the U.S. on battling terrorists and achieving other goals.

Trump tells The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday night that “if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions?”

President Barack Obama imposed the sanctions in retaliation for alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump also says he is open to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his inauguration.

The Journal also asked Trump if he is committed to the “One China” policy, in which the U.S. doesn’t officially recognize Taiwan’s breakaway government.

He responded, “Everything is under negotiation.”