Bruce Brown: Convicted child rapist wanted in Pierce County after cutting of GPS tracking bracelet

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

A serious warning for parents — and all of the public in Pierce County: Convicted child rapist, Bruce Brown, is in the wind right now after cutting off his GPS tracking bracelet.

“The only reason why a sex offender would cut off his bracelet is because he’s somewhere he shouldn’t be, so we believe he’s probably somewhere he’s not supposed to be and where that is probably around children,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “His victims were young girls, so we want to make sure we get him found, hold him accountable and make sure he’s not living amongst other possible victims.”

Brown is wanted in Pierce County for failing to register as a sex offender and by the Department of Corrections for Escape.

He has multiple child rape convictions.

He’s 31 years olds, 6’2” and weighs 240 pounds.

He has unique-looking lines going through his eyebrows that are either shaved into them or just their natural look.

If you know where he’s hiding — again, very possibly amongst kids he’s looking to prey on — submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.