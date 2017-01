× One-year-old’s infectious giggle is sure to make you laugh

SPANAWAY, Wash.—Laughter is contagious. If you don’t believe it, you might change your mind after watching one-year-old Marley Morgan giggle.

Her four-year-old sister Reece recorded her adorable little sister’s laugh, while their mom tossed an oven mitt in the air, letting it land on her head. A simple act resulting in an infectious giggle.