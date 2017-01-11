Wrong-way crash involving ambulance kills driver, shuts down I-5 for hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Investigators are looking into what caused the driver of an SUV to go the wrong way on I-5 through Seattle Wednesday morning, leading to a head-on crash with an ambulance.

The crash killed the female driver of the SUV, and injured the two ambulance workers and their patient. They were taken to Harborview.

All northbound lanes of I-5 were shut down near Michigan Street for several hours following the crash.

A trooper witnessed the driver of the SUV going the wrong way around 2:00 Wednesday morning, as did several drivers who called 911, and police were on their way to try and intercept the driver when the head-on crash happened.

Police are still investigating. All northbound lanes reopened around 6:30.