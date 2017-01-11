× Mariners beef up rotation with trade for Rays’ pitcher Smyly

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced a trade Wednesday for left-handed starting pitcher Drew Smyly of the Tampa Bay Rays.

In exchange, the Mariners are sending outfielder Mallex Smith, infielder Carlos Vargas and left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to the Rays.

Smyly finished 2016 with a 7-12 record and a 4.88 ERA with 167 strikeouts in 30 starts . He had a markedly better second-half of the season, however, finishing 5-1 with a 3.73 ERA.

Smyly was one of 10 American League left-handers to make 30 starts and toss at least 175.1 innings last season.

The 6’3″ lefty looks to fit in to the Mariners starting pitching rotation alongside stalwarts Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma.