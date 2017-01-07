Multiple crashes close I-90 EB at North Bend

WATCH: Seahawks Gameday pregame
Posted 3:33 PM, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 03:36PM, January 7, 2017
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple crashes have prompted authorities to close eastbound Interstate 90 at North Bend to Elk Heights (mile marker 34-94).

Washington State Troopers says they are investigating at least 10 incidents where drivers lost control on the snow-packed road, including one rollover crash which involved an 11-year-old boy.

Troopers say one crash has been fatal, while critical injuries have been reported from others.

No other details are being reported at this time.

WSDOT urges drivers to avoid the area and to take alternate routes.

