Murder Mystery: Help solve state’s first killing of 2017; young man gunned down at New Year’s Eve party

KILLER WANTED IN REDMOND —

A young man had just celebrated his 20th birthday four days before he was shot to death at a New Year’s Eve party in Redmond.

Adrian Anguiano grew up in Yakima, but had moved to Tukwila to live with his older brother, Rafael.

He was the youngest of three kids. “My brother was a really, really loved guy. He was really passionate about the sport of soccer. We’re a really heavy soccer family. He smiled. He was full of life. He was a happy guy. He really liked dressing up. Looking at himself in the mirror in the morning as he would say, I’m striking out today,” said his brother and sister, Mayra.

Now, his family is preparing for his funeral next weekend — devastated that his killer is still out there.

But, Redmond Police have some surveillance images they want you to see as they work to get justice for Adrian.

It was a packed New Year's Eve party at the clubhouse at the Trails of Redmond apartments. A crowd of about a 100 people that scattered when a gunshot rang out -- killing Adrian. "We're really just trying to conduct the investigation at this time and interviewing everyone and anyone that was associated with this party that we can find," said Becky Range with Redmond Police. That's where your help’s needed: Detectives are focused on the person of interest pictured above. The young man you see in the all-white tennis shoes. They are hoping somebody can identify him.

Here's what Redmond Police know so far. Adrian was found just outside the front entrance of the clubhouse with a gunshot wound to the neck. Witnesses say he had been wearing this Louis Vuitton backpack when he got into some kind of altercation. The suspect took the backpack and fled the scene, but if it really was Louis Vuitton, that's a mystery in itself to his family. “He worked at Carl's Jr. He couldn't afford that Louis Vuitton backpack. To us, that's very confusing,” said his sister.

Detectives have spent hours going over the surveillance and talking to witnesses. “Somebody watching the video knows exactly what took place," said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. "Everybody's nervous, everybody's scared. People know that somebody died. They don't want to be implicated but the fact is you may not be implicated at all. All's we want is a few basic details from you to help solve this homicide."

Unless you've lost someone to violence, it’s almost impossible to understand the hole it leaves behind, "The emotions that go, the thoughts that run across your head, he people you reach out to, it hurts a lot, words cannot match the emotions that we're going through right now,” said Adrian’s brother.

So, they're focused on what they can do...taking care of their mom and dad...and asking for the public's help to answer the question of a how a young man filled with so much joy could end up as Washington state's first homicide of 2017 "For my parents as well, they're really suffering knowing that that person is still out and about, that he's not arrested. They really want justice. I think that's what's hurting even more knowing that that person is out and about living the life and my brother's up in heaven,” said Adrian’s sister.

If you can identify the person of interest Redmond Police want to talk to, or have any information on who committed the murder, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, download the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information, or go to wmw.p3tips.com