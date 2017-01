BOTHELL, Wash. — A boy is OK after falling through lake ice Thursday morning in Bothell, the third boy to fall through thin ice in the last two days.

According to the City of Bothell, the boy was in “fine” condition after falling through the ice and being rescued by Bothell Fire.

Stay off frozen ponds & lakes! Ice may not be strong enuf, as a boy found out this am in Bothell. He's fine after rescue by Bothell Fire. pic.twitter.com/DusE60lTpE — City of Bothell (@CityofBothell) January 5, 2017

On Wednesday, two 15-year-old boys were rescued from Lake Serene in Lynnwood. The boys were transported to the hospital by medics.

Individuals are encouraged to stay off ice less than 2″ thick.

Lakes and ponds may look safe to play on but really they are less than 2 inches thick. #stayoff pic.twitter.com/1hZH76wIv9 — Skyway Fire (KCFD20) (@SkywayFire) January 5, 2017