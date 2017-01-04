Two 15-year-old boys rescued after they fall through ice at Lake Serene in Lynnwood
Q13 FOX is the exclusive home of your Seattle Seahawks

Rawls Quake? Seismic sensors will be installed in advance of Seahawks’ game against Lions

Posted 6:19 PM, January 4, 2017, by
SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 08: Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks runs for a 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints during the 2011 NFC wild-card playoff game at Qwest Field on January 8, 2011 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 08: Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks runs for a 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints during the 2011 NFC wild-card playoff game at Qwest Field on January 8, 2011 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – If there’s a Rawls Quake on Saturday, we’ll know it right away.

The last time the Seattle Seahawks played a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs, the 12s literally shook the earth.

That was, of course, the day Marshawn Lynch broke one of the most memorable runs in Seahawks history: A 67-yard touchdown run that touched off a celebration so rowdy, it triggered seismographs at the equivalent of an earthquake registering 2.0 on the Richter Scale.

Seismologists with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said Wednesday that they’ll be installing new portable sensors this week to register any ground vibrations at CenturyLink Field on Saturday, when the Seahawks play the Detroit Lions at 5:15 p.m.

Pregame coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

“The sensors will help test instruments, telemetry, analysis and disseminate seismic information to the public and authorities in the event of a real earthquake,” PNSN said in a press release.