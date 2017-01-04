× Rawls Quake? Seismic sensors will be installed in advance of Seahawks’ game against Lions

SEATTLE – If there’s a Rawls Quake on Saturday, we’ll know it right away.

The last time the Seattle Seahawks played a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs, the 12s literally shook the earth.

That was, of course, the day Marshawn Lynch broke one of the most memorable runs in Seahawks history: A 67-yard touchdown run that touched off a celebration so rowdy, it triggered seismographs at the equivalent of an earthquake registering 2.0 on the Richter Scale.

Seismologists with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said Wednesday that they’ll be installing new portable sensors this week to register any ground vibrations at CenturyLink Field on Saturday, when the Seahawks play the Detroit Lions at 5:15 p.m.

“The sensors will help test instruments, telemetry, analysis and disseminate seismic information to the public and authorities in the event of a real earthquake,” PNSN said in a press release.