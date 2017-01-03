× Seahawks’ Road to the Playoffs tour hits the streets: How, when, where to find it

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday kicked off a four-day Road to the Playoffs Tour, giving fans across western Washington and Oregon the chance to see a special 12 flag.

Seahawks DJ Supa Sam and alumni Sea Gals Jessica I. and Gelly are jumping into a Seahawks wrapped Toyota Tundra in Renton and hitting the road! They’re bringing the 12 flag that the team will have with them when they run out of the tunnel during Sunday’s wildcard game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field.

Tuesday is the first day of the tour with stops in at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium, Camp Murray Army National Guard, and Olympia’s Capitol Building before crossing the border into Astoria and stopping at the Oregon Film Museum, concluding the trip’s initial leg at North Jetty Brewery in Long Beach, Washington.

Fans can take photos with the 12 flag and crew which also plans to visit Aberdeen, Bremerton, Raymond, and Port Angeles this week.

You can find a map of the route each day by checking @12s on Twitter and @12s on Instagram.

Follow our Road to the Playoffs presented by @Toyota as we take our 12 Flag and the Seahawks spirit across Washington! #WeAre12 pic.twitter.com/L9Y0hkvQ5E — 12s (@12s) January 3, 2017