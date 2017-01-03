× Pierce County cousins in search of wedding dates offer free trip to Hawaii in Craigslist ad

GRAHAM, Wash.– It’s a page taken right out of the 2016 movie, “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.”

A pair of men from Graham posted on Craiglist in search of wedding dates, promising their dates would get an all-expenses paid trip to the wedding in Hawaii.

Wyatt, 19, and his cousin Austin, 21, promise it’s not a joke– they need dates for Wyatt’s mother’s wedding.

In the Craigslist ad, the men self-describe themselves.

“Wyatt: average height, well dressed, good cologne, athletic, car enthusiast, very caring and outgoing, sight to see dance, likes to have a good time, hair like Leonardo DiCaprio, and will treat you like Noah treats Ally,” the post reads.

“Austin: world traveler, blonde hair blue eyes, well groomed, passionate, extremely humorous, cooking skills = Guy Fieri, minus the flame shirt.”

As far as what they are looking for in dates: of legal age, respectful, family friendly and outgoing are just some of the characteristics they list.

Wyatt and Austin say if you would like to meet them, they will be Starbucks located at 20401 Mountain Highway East in Spanaway from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

In their words you can “hit them up on social media.” They list their Instagram accounts in the ad.

The wedding date is to be determined, but they said it will be sometime in late May or early June.