Fire breaks out at Snohomish home, killing elderly man inside

SNOHOMISH, Wash. -- A man in his 90s was killed in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Snohomish.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 19000 block of Roosevelt Road.

Authorities say an elderly couple was inside the home when the fire broke out. A woman was able to escape, but the man was not.

Medics performed CPR on the man but were unable to revive him.

Firefighters say the TV was on fire when they went inside the home, but it's unclear if that is what started the fire.