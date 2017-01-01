× 2 Seattle fire trucks hit each other New Year’s Day damaging storefront

SEATTLE — A Seattle fire engine and ladder truck collided on their way to a call New Year’s Day morning. The crash sent eight firefighters to the hospital and damaged a storefront in the Roosevelt neighborhood.

Shata Stephenson, a Seattle Fire Department captain, said the two trucks were responding to an automatic fire alarm when they crash at Northeast 65th Street and 12th Avenue Northeast.

The Seattle Times reports that eight firefighters were taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation, but Stephenson says they only received minor injuries and were released.

The crash also damaged the front of Elements Massage, but no structural damage was reported.

Seattle police are investigating the cause of the crash which happened just before 8 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The crash shut down the intersection much of the morning.

“Fire crews did a good job of staying calm in a very stressful situation,” Stephenson said. “We’re very fortunate no one was significantly hurt.”