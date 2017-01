Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. – If you’ve been drinking and get pulled over, Trooper Kyle Yarbrough, with Washington State Patrol, said you will be arrested.

“Troopers and law enforcement are trained to see it and you can’t hide from it,” he said. A series of tests help them decide if a driver is impaired, and our reporter wanted to see just how hard they are.

What she learned, by getting pulled over sober, to help drive home the point “don’t drink and drive.”