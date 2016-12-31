× Man shot by police in Everett had lengthy criminal history

EVERETT, Wash. — A man fatally shot by police in Everett on Dec. 17 was a sex offender with a lengthy criminal record.

The Daily Herald reports that Chassady LeClair, 44, was a repeat felon and there was a warrant out for his arrest by the state Department of Corrections.

Detectives say LeClair was harassing an ex-girlfriend before they confronted him.

Police say he was under supervision for 2008 sexual exploitation of a minor conviction in Cowlitz County.

His former girlfriend called police on Dec. 17 saying he was threatening to come to her Lynnwood home and kill her. She said they had dated for about six months, but they broke up more than a year ago. The woman had made a similar police report in October.

When officers tried to take him into custody, a struggle ensued and an officer fatally shot LeClair. The incident is under investigation.