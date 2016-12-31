Lowland snow possible through New Year’s Day; away from Puget Sound, higher hills can expect 1-3″

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Lowland snow is possible for most of Western Washington New Year's Eve and continuing into New Year's Day. King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory which stretches from sea level to the Cascade foothills.

The National Weather Service advisory calls for a "high likelihood of light amounts of snow."

Lowland Snow Outlook:

North Sound: 0.50 - 3"

0.50 - 3" Central Sound: 0.50 - 2"

0.50 - 2" South Sound: Trace-1"

Trace-1" Coast: Less than 1"

Any precipitation during the day will be mostly rain, but late in the evening and overnight that rain will mix with and change to snow as colder air arrives.

"The most likely time for snow in the north interior will be this evening, then into the overnight and early Sunday morning hours farther south in the Seattle area," Q13 chief meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

Q13 meteorologist Tim Joyce said snow began to fall near the Canadian border about noon Saturday. It's expected to reach southwestern Washington south of Centralia by tonight.

It appears much of the interior lowlands of Western Washington will see snow of 1" or less. Little or no snow will fall along the coast and from the Bremerton and Olympia area to the south.

"But even a little bit of snow with falling temperatures can cause roads to become slick and hazardous," Kelley said.

Starting Sunday night, hard freezes are expected with lows in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 20s to mid-30s. This pattern may continue through the end of next week.

Monday - Thursday: Cold & mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-30s with lows dropping down to the low 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High just above freezing near 34 with overnights dropping into the mid-20s.