WMW’s Top 16 of ’16

Thanks to Washington’s Most Wanted viewers, we’ve had an amazing year of success in helping police capture some of the state’s most dangerous criminals — more than 120 just this year alone and we’re closing in on our 850th capture.

That is definitely something to celebrate as we end the year, but there are still a lot of fugitives we featured who are still on the run — including our Top 16 of ’16.

Take a good look at the list below and if you know where any of these fugitives are hiding, download and use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call an anonymous tip into Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS

You must contact Crime Stoppers with your tip through the P3 Tips App, or telephone hotline to be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.

