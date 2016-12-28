× Redmond man holds wife, 4 children hostage for eight days

SEATTLE — A Redmond man is accused of holding his wife and four children hostage for eight days. Kari Mitchell was charged Wednesday with felony harassment and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Police say Mitchell threatened his family with weapons including a machete, a hatchet, and bow and arrows.

Police took him into custody Christmas morning after he set off a fire alarm.

According to court documents, Mitchell heard fireworks the night before and became paranoid.

Mitchell told police he didn’t let his family leave the home because he felt they were being followed and it would be unsafe for them.

The week before Mitchell took his family hostage, his wife attempted to have him committed on four different occasions due to his increasing paranoia, according to court documents.

A King County judge set Mitchell’s bail at $100,000.