Rain on the fast track for lowlands; afternoon snow makes a slow trek over passes

SEATTLE — Rain is expected to arrive in Puget Sound around noon followed by snow in the mountain passes.

With temperatures like 29° in Shelton at 8 a.m., the thermometer to get well above freezing before rain arrives.

The rain will change to showers tonight, showers continue around Olympia overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

Total amounts of snow in the mountain passes will range from 1 to 4″.

Friday: Expect some showers, most showers over the South Sound and spinning into the Cascades. Air does not get cold enough for lowland snow, but local hills above 500 feet may see a rain/snow mix late Friday night into Saturday morning as the air dries.

Areas South and East of Olympia are the mostly likely hills to see snow in the air Friday night/Saturday morning.

Saturday: High probability of just dry weather, however, there is a chance of flurries anywhere, (I see a little light snow over Olympia Saturday evening)

Expect mountain snow, and snow for East slopes of Cascades and central Washington. Cold air will bring temperatures into the low 30s.

The holiday weekend is dry and cool with a little more sun breaking through on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s and highs in the mid 30s.

The next chance of lowland snow arrives late Monday night into early Tuesday morning when areas of snow begin, before changing to all rain.