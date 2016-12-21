Thieves target local gyms this holiday season

SEATTLE — From car prowls to one woman getting her car stolen out of the parking garage, a West Seattle gym has been a target for thieves.

An LA Fitness manager said since the rash of theft, they want surveillance cameras not just for their garage but also for inside the gym. He said they are also working with Seattle Police to try and increase patrols.

The most recent theft involves Ines Medina, whose car was stolen Monday.

“My car is special; I’ve had it for a long time,” said Medina.

Medina says the car was stolen from the parking garage while she was working out. She says someone broke the lock of her locker and stole her keys before going after her 2003 Black BMW 325i. She says the car also had valuables inside, including her wallet with ID.

She’s not alone. Just this month, there have been other reports of car prowls and thefts, and a LA Fitness supervisor tells Q13 they are working on addressing the concerns. Right now, they have signs posted to warn people to never leave valuables in your car.

“That sounds great if there’s some level of trying to keep members’ personal items secure,” said Vanessa Villalobos, Medina’s daughter.

Villalobos said not only is her mother’s car gone now, but their sense of security. Because Medina’s keys and ID were stolen, the family has had to change the locks to the house. They fear if the thief isn’t caught soon, there will be other victims this holiday.

The car is a black 2003 BMW 325i with Washington plates ACN-5667.