Abuse charge filed against mother for leaving 2-year-old son in frigid car overnight

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a felony child abuse charge against a Colorado woman accused of leaving her 2-year-old son alone in a car overnight during a snowstorm.

Authorities announced the charge Wednesday against 26-year-old Nicole Carmon.

The child was hospitalized with frostbite and hypothermia after he was found Saturday inside the car in the Denver suburb of Thornton.

Prosecutors say police found the boy after Carmon reported Saturday morning that she had left him in a car the previous night but couldn’t remember where.

Carmon is represented by a public defender. The public defender’s office didn’t immediately return a phone message Wednesday.

Carmon is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. Her next court appearance is Jan. 13.

She faces 10 to 32 years in prison if convicted.