Seattle owes cyclist hit by semitrailer $1.6 million

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has been ordered to pay about $1.6 million to a bicyclist who was struck by a semitrailer two years ago.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports that 28-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla’s attorney argued that the August 2014 crash happened because the semitrailer’s vision had been blocked by bridge columns supporting the Spokane Street Viaduct. Quintanilla had been riding in a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle as it made a right turn.

A jury on Friday found the Seattle Department of Transportation was 58 percent at fault, while the trucker and Quintanilla were each determined to be 21 percent at fault.

City Attorney Pete Holmes maintains the city wasn’t responsible for the crash and says he’s considering options for an appeal.