Four Seahawks named to Pro Bowl, eight more are alternates

SEATTLE – Four Seattle Seahawks were named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

All four are defensive players – Cliff Avril, Bobby Wagner, Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett.

It’s Avril’s first time on the team in his nine-year career. He has 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles through 14 games.

Wagner made the roster for the third consecutive year; Sherman is in for the fourth time; and Bennett made the team for the second consecutive year.

Eight more Seahawks were named alternates: Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, Justin Britt, Kam Chancellor, Jimmy Graham, Tyler Lockett, Steven Hauschka and K.J. Wright.

The game will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando, during the bye week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl.