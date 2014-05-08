Pair of semi crashes snarling traffic in Tacoma, Olympia
Magnitude-3.4 earthquake strikes near Everett after swarm of Kitsap County quakes

Residents outraged as shuttered coal mine reopens in King County; warn of home damage, pollution

Posted 10:44 AM, May 8, 2014, by , Updated at 10:51AM, May 8, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Gas Price Hikes Prompt Resurgence In Coal Deliveries

From Getty Images

KING COUNTY — Residents in Black Diamond are expressing concern over a coal company’s decision to restart coal mining at the long-defunct John Henry mine in King County.

On April 2, the Pacific Coast Coal Company sent a letter to Black Diamond residents notifying them the company would resume mining at the 110-year-old coal pit. Mining would include noisy blasting operations, something the company called an “essential component,” in the 160- acres mine not far from area homes.

“Pacific Coast Coal Company (PCCC) hereby announces its intention to detonate explosives during its mining operations,” a letter sent to Black Diamond residents read.

Blasting will occur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and last until possibly June 30, 2015, another letter stated. The company intends to mine 700,000 tons of coal over 6 years, concerned residents said.

In rather ominous language, the letter sent to residents stated that if residents wanted a “pre-blast survey” of their “dwelling or structure,” they should contact the coal company. Pre-blast surveys are meant to record and document any pre-blast damage, in case any damage to homes occur from the blasts.

Residents in the area are concerned about the reopening for many reasons. The company is trying to use an outdated environmental impact statement to reopen the mine, residents said. They also don’t want the area polluted with coal trucks.

“Resuming coal mining would be a disaster for Black Diamond,” local resident Austin Bell said in a press release. “This proposal would pollute our air and water and send thousands of coal trucks through our neighborhoods. We need to invest in clean energy instead of digging deeper for dirty coal.”

Residents are calling for a public hearing on the issue. but none are scheduled at this time.

Black Diamond has more than 4,000 residents.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments